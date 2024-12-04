Ange Postecoglou drops transfer hint over Tottenham’s January plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says the club must make signings in January to strengthen their attacking options.

Postecoglou’s squad has been stretched thin by injuries ahead of a busy run of games and Spurs will travel to Bournemouth on Thursday night without several key players, although Dominic Solanke could be fit in time to face his former side as he recovers from illness.

Tottenham have been without Richarlison and Wilson Odobert for most of the season due to hamstring injuries and although Postecoglou’s side are the Premier League’s top scorers this season the Australian said he is in need of attacking reinforcements.

“With Richy it has been frustrating because I see the potential in him and to be fair when he’s been fit he’s always made an impact. That’s what you kind of hold on to, but there’s no doubt we need some bolstering in that front third over the next couple of transfer windows,” Postecoglou said.

“Dom coming in has been great, but again we can’t overload him either, because ultimately, even if he stays fit and nothing happens, performance will invariably drop if his energy levels drop. So it’s something we’re aware of and need to plan for.”

Cristian Romero is not available for the trip to 13th-placed Bournemouth, adding to the absences of Micky van de Ven, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and the suspended Rodrigo Bentancur. Teenager Mikel Moore is also sidelined, with Spurs facing Chelsea on Sunday as part of a crucial run of games in December.

“Dom is due to train today. He’s still not 100 per cent but he’s much better,” Postecoglou said. “Romero is due to have his last couple of sessions with the rehab guys today or tomorrow. We’re hoping that he’s back in training by Friday and at the latest early next week."