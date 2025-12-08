Tottenham boss Thomas Frank responds to alleged Yves Bissouma laughing gas video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has confirmed the club is addressing a new disciplinary matter concerning midfielder Yves Bissouma, following allegations that the player inhaled nitrous oxide for a second time in two seasons.

Bissouma has not featured under Frank since August, having been dropped before the Super Cup due to repeated lateness, and has since been sidelined by multiple fitness issues.

The Mali international, who underwent ankle surgery in October, now faces further scrutiny after a report in The Sun on Saturday showed footage of him allegedly inhaling the substance, widely known as laughing gas.

This marks the second time Bissouma has been embroiled in such a controversy; he previously received a one-match ban at the start of the 2024-25 campaign for a "severe lack of judgement" after being filmed inhaling laughing gas.

open image in gallery Thomas Frank revealed Tottenham are looking into footage of Yves Bissouma allegedly inhaling laughing gas ( Reuters )

Nitrous oxide was classified as a Class C drug in 2023 as part of the UK government’s anti-social behaviour action plan, making its recreational possession an offence.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague, Frank stated: "It’s an internal matter that we are dealing with at the moment and when we have dealt with that, then I will comment on it."

Bissouma was already among Tottenham’s absentees, and he will be joined in the treatment room by full-back Destiny Udogie.

"Destiny picked up a hamstring injury in the end of the Newcastle game, so he’s out until January unfortunately," Frank revealed.

A late decision will be made regarding Brennan Johnson’s availability. Frank also addressed the status of long-term absentees Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, and Dominic Solanke on Monday.

He confirmed that Kulusevski had been granted permission to travel abroad to continue his rehabilitation from a knee injury, while Maddison was seen at open training, even sharing a hug with the Spurs head coach, his return is not imminent.

"It is very early stages, still a long-term injury," Frank said of Maddison’s recovery from anterior cruciate ligament damage. "Good to see him out there but very early stages and there is no specific time frame. It will be a long time unfortunately before he is available."

In a more positive development, Randal Kolo Muani trained on Monday, offering a boost after he limped off during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Brentford.

open image in gallery Randal Kolo Muani was able to train on Monday but Destiny Udogie is ruled out until January ( Getty Images )

That win marked the end of a nearly four-month wait for a Premier League home victory for Tottenham, and Frank is keen for the team to build on this momentum at N17.

Frank added: "It’s always good to build and get the momentum to get more consistent and good performances. We really try to build on that."

When questioned about his side’s prospects of finishing in the top eight, Frank emphasised his immediate focus: "I am more for me about this next game ahead of us."