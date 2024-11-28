Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After producing perhaps their best performance under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham will hope to keep their momentum rolling as they host Roma in the Europa League.

The 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City represented a much-needed Premier League boost for Spurs after an up-and-down period.

They are well placed in Europe despite a young side suffering defeat at Galatasaray in their last outing, with three wins from three games before that reverse leaving them seventh in the table.

Roma, meanwhile, have won just once in the competition amid a difficult start to the campaign. Claudio Ranieri has been tempted out of retirement in hopes that the vastly experienced manager can instigate a turnaround.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Tottenham vs Roma?

Tottenham vs Roma is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 28 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7.45pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Spurs were dealt a significant injury blow with Guglielmo Vicario set for a long spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a broken ankle. Fraser Forster will deputise in goal, while Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies are likely to continue in central defence with no Micky van de Ven or Cristian Romero. Will Lankshear is suspended after the youngster was sent off against Galatasaray but Rodrigo Bentancur is available despite his domestic suspension.

Lorenzo Pellegrini returned to the Roma side in Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge, a 1-0 defeat to Napoli in Serie A. Paulo Dybala appeared off the bench and could start.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Gray; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.

Roma XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Hummels, Angelino; Soule, Baldanzi, Cristante, Zalewski; Dybala, Dovbyk.

Odds

Tottenham win 3/4

Draw 10/3

Roma win 57/17

