Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham’s inconsistent form continued after Mats Hummels’ stoppage-time goal ensured they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Claudio Ranieri’s Roma in the Europa League.

Spurs had looked on course to back up Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City with a hard-fought victory after captain Son Heung Min and Brennan Johnson struck in the first half to cancel out Evan N’Dicka’s goal.

Ange Postecoglou watched his team squander a number of chances to set up a nervy finale and not long after Fraser Forster, who deputised for the first time since Guglielmo Vicario’s ankle surgery, had produced a superb save to deny Gianluca Mancini, the visitors levelled.

Postecoglou had made half a dozen changes in each of Spurs’ previous four Europa League matches, but went stronger with only four from the win at Man City.

All eyes were on Forster and yet the immediate action occurred in Roma’s penalty area as Pape Sarr won a spot-kick in the third minute after being caught by Hummels.

Referee Glenn Nyberg eventually pointed to the spot after assistance from VAR and Son made no mistake for only his fourth goal of the season.

open image in gallery Son Heung Min appeared to have set Tottenham on course for victory ( PA )

It failed to act as a catalyst for the hosts, however, as Roma responded strongly with Paulo Dybala being denied by Forster.

Tottenham’s sloppiness in possession continued and they were punished in the 20th minute when Dybala produced a fine ball into the area for N’Dicka to flick home via the crossbar.

Ranieri celebrated again two minutes later, but Stephan El Shaarawy’s volley into the bottom corner was ruled out for offside by VAR.

It remained end-to-end as Postecoglou’s side finally woke up with Roma left-back Angelino forced make a superb block on the line from Johnson before Dominic Solanke’s follow-up was saved by Mile Svilar.

open image in gallery Brennan Johnson doubled Tottenham’s advantage (John Walton/PA) ( PA )

Back down the other end and Forster got down well to thwart Dybala’s latest effort before Spurs did make their next opportunity count.

Sarr was involved again as he sent Dejan Kulusevski away down the left and the in-form attacker patiently waited to cut back for Johnson, who steered into the bottom corner after 33 minutes.

Tottenham nearly grabbed another two minutes later when Kulusevski bundled into the area and hit the post before Son blazed over the rebound.

Son had another shot tipped wide by Svilar before half-time and after Johnson fired over at the start of the second period, Roma regained the ascendancy.

Manu Kone and Artem Dovbyk both had efforts ruled out for offside in quick succession before Angelino’s superb volley from Zeki Celik’s cross deflected off Pedro Porro and onto the crossbar.

It was another let-off for Spurs, who did react with a marauding Ben Davies run able to win a free-kick, which Porro clipped onto the crossbar.

open image in gallery Roma celebrate Mats Hummels equaliser ( PA )

Postecoglou turned to his bench with 21 minutes left as Yves Bissouma and James Maddison entered the fray.

Maddison almost immediately helped put the game to bed when he sent Solanke away, but his powerful strike was pushed over by Svilar.

An even better chance was created for Solanke with 10 minutes left, but he headed against the crossbar after a fine Archie Gray centre.

It looked like Tottenham had survived when Forster made a superb save to deny Mancini’s volley at the start of five minutes of stoppage-time, but Hummels fired home from Angelino’s cross not long after to ensure the points were shared.

In France, meanwhile, Philippe Clement again found sanctuary in Europe as Rangers romped to a remarkable 4-1 win over Nice in France.

Amid domestic struggles which have piled pressure on the Belgian boss, his side again came up with the goods this season in the Europa League.

The home side had an early penalty award overturned and the Ibrox side took advantage with goals from winger Vaclav Cerny, midfielder Mohamed Diomande and striker Hamza Igamane before the break.

The 22-year-old Moroccan, making his first European start, grabbed his second in the 54th minute as the home side’s dismal defensive display deteriorated before Badredine Bouanani reduced the deficit in the 83rd minute.

Rangers moved on to 10 points from five fixtures and the victory was a real boost to chances of a top-eight finish.

PA