Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur hit with lengthy ban over Son Heung Min comment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been hit with a seven-game ban over controversial comments made towards teammate Son Heung Min on Uruguayan television.

Bentancur apologised in June for appearing to say all South Korean people “look the same” during an interview.

The 27-year-old conceded it was “a very bad joke,” with Son later expressing his “love” for his teammate.

The host of a Canal 10 show asked Bentancur to display the shirt of a Spurs player, with the former Juventus star replying: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Bentancur was then charged by the Football Association in September for “misconduct in relation to a media interview”.

Despite the apology, Bentancur will now be unavailable for Ange Postecoglou’s side due to being found guilty of an “aggravated breach” by an independent regulatory commission panel.

Bentancur will miss games against Man City, Fulham, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Southampton, Manchester United and Liverpool before returning in the league against Nottingham Forest. The Uruguayan is free to play in the Europa League against Roma and Rangers.

“[Sonny] brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke!” Bentancur said on Instagram during the summer. “You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you brother!”

While Tottenham also released a statement at the time and included quotes from Son.

“I’ve spoken with Lolo. He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised,” said the South Korea international. “Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all.

open image in gallery Son Heung-Min celebrates with Rodrigo Bentancur against Leeds United in 2022 ( Getty Images )

“We’re past this, we’re united, and we will be back together in pre season to fight for our club as one.”

Tottenham added: “Following a comment from Rodrigo Bentancur in an interview video clip and the player’s subsequent public apology, the club has been providing assistance in ensuring a positive outcome in this matter.

“This will include further education for all players in line with our diversity, equality and inclusion objectives.

“We fully support that our captain Sonny feels that he can draw a line under the incident and that the team can focus on the new season ahead.

“We are extremely proud of our diverse, global fanbase and playing squads. Discrimination of any kind has no place at our club, within our game or within wider society.”