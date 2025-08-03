Is Tottenham vs Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch pre-season friendly
Everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly in Seoul
Tottenham Hotspur face Newcastle United in the final friendly of the clubs’ tours of Asia just under a fortnight before the 2025/26 Premier League season starts.
Spurs arrive in Seoul off the back of a narrow win over Arsenal last time out in what was the first north London derby played outside of the UK, while Newcastle lost 1-0 to a K-League XI in Suwon.
Thomas Frank’s side are looking to continue their solid preseason preparations under their new boss ahead of the Uefa Super Cup final on 13 August, while Eddie Howe is still wrestling with a disappointing transfer window in which the Magpies have lost out on most of their key targets and also look set to lose star striker Alexander Isak.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is Tottenham vs Newcastle?
The match kicks off at 12pm BST at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
How can I watch it?
The game will not be televised in the UK, but subscribers can watch the match on the respective clubs’ own TV channels, NUFC TV and SPURSPLAY.
You can purchase a match pass on NUFC TV for around £6.99, while Spurs only offer an annual subscription to SPURSPLAY, which is £45.
Team news
Thomas Frank may be forced to leave out Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie once again after the duo missed the win over Arsenal, while James Maddison could feature after sitting on the bench for that one.
Newcastle are missing Isak, while Lewis Hall could sit this match out after an ankle injury and Sven Botman could be rested after also missing the match against the K-League side. Joe Willock also suffered an injury in that match, though the severity is not known yet.
Tottenham’s preseason fixtures and results
July 19: Reading 0-2 Tottenham - Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading
July 26: Tottenham 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers - Hotspur Way, Enfield
July 26: Luton Town 0-0 Tottenham - Kenilworth Road, Luton
July 31: Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong
August 3: Newcastle - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, 12pm
August 7: Bayern Munich - Allianz Arena, Munich, 5:30pm
Newcastle’s preseason fixtures and results
July 19: Celtic 4-0 Newcastle - Celtic Park, Glasgow
July 27: Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle - National Stadium, Singapore
July 30: K-League XI 1-0 Newcastle - Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon
August 3: Tottenham - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, 12pm
August 8: Espanyol - St. James' Park, 7.30pm
August 9: Atletico Madrid - St. James' Park, 4pm
