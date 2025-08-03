Is Tottenham vs Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch pre-season friendly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur face Newcastle United in the final friendly of the clubs’ tours of Asia just under a fortnight before the 2025/26 Premier League season starts.

Spurs arrive in Seoul off the back of a narrow win over Arsenal last time out in what was the first north London derby played outside of the UK, while Newcastle lost 1-0 to a K-League XI in Suwon.

Thomas Frank’s side are looking to continue their solid preseason preparations under their new boss ahead of the Uefa Super Cup final on 13 August, while Eddie Howe is still wrestling with a disappointing transfer window in which the Magpies have lost out on most of their key targets and also look set to lose star striker Alexander Isak.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Tottenham vs Newcastle?

The match kicks off at 12pm BST at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

How can I watch it?

The game will not be televised in the UK, but subscribers can watch the match on the respective clubs’ own TV channels, NUFC TV and SPURSPLAY.

You can purchase a match pass on NUFC TV for around £6.99, while Spurs only offer an annual subscription to SPURSPLAY, which is £45.

Team news

Thomas Frank may be forced to leave out Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie once again after the duo missed the win over Arsenal, while James Maddison could feature after sitting on the bench for that one.

Newcastle are missing Isak, while Lewis Hall could sit this match out after an ankle injury and Sven Botman could be rested after also missing the match against the K-League side. Joe Willock also suffered an injury in that match, though the severity is not known yet.

Tottenham’s preseason fixtures and results

July 19: Reading 0-2 Tottenham - Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

July 26: Tottenham 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers - Hotspur Way, Enfield

July 26: Luton Town 0-0 Tottenham - Kenilworth Road, Luton

July 31: Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

August 3: Newcastle - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, 12pm

August 7: Bayern Munich - Allianz Arena, Munich, 5:30pm

Newcastle’s preseason fixtures and results

July 19: Celtic 4-0 Newcastle - Celtic Park, Glasgow

July 27: Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle - National Stadium, Singapore

July 30: K-League XI 1-0 Newcastle - Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon

August 3: Tottenham - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, 12pm

August 8: Espanyol - St. James' Park, 7.30pm

August 9: Atletico Madrid - St. James' Park, 4pm