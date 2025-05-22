Uefa issues apology after Tottenham players left without Europa League medals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uefa have apologised after Tottenham captain Son Heung Min and vice-captain Cristian Romero were briefly left without medals after beating Manchester United to win the Europa League.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin was visibly surprised to see that there were not enough medals during the trophy ceremony, leaving Son, Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur, who were the three players last in line, empty handy.

Son therefore lifted his first trophy with Tottenham without a medal around his neck - although the remaining medals were distributed in the dressing room once the Spurs players had returned inside to continue their celebrations.

Son lifted the trophy without a medal after Uefa ran out ( Getty Images )

Uefa explained that they were left short after several more Tottenham players joined the ceremony that had been anticipated - including injured midfielders James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Timo Werner.

“To our great displeasure, we did not have enough medals available on stage during the trophy ceremony presentation due to an unexpected discrepancy in the player count, as more team members – including injured players – participated in the ceremony than initially anticipated,” a statement from Uefa said.

“The missing medals were promptly delivered to the winning team in the dressing room, along with our sincerest apologies for the oversight.”

Tottenham secured one of the greatest nights in their history with Europa League glory after a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao secured their first trophy in 17 years.

After celebrations went deep into the night in Bilbao, another party awaits back in north London, with a parade planned for Friday.

Spurs will leave Bilbao on Friday morning after staying overnight, with an open-top bus on Friday ready to mark the club’s first European trophy for 41 years.

Details are yet to be finalised, but early suggestions state a 3pm start from Edmonton Green, with the bus travelling down Fore Street and the High Road.

While the bus then continue down Lansdowne Road, along Willoughby Lane and Northumberland Park and finally conclude at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at approximately 4:30pm.

A stage for Postecoglou and the players will see a presentation and messages to the fans from 5pm.