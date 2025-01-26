Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur face Leicester City in the Premier League with the hosts looking to climb from 15th in the table after a terrible run of form.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost four of their last five matches in the league, leaving the Australian facing questions over his future at the club.

But today brings a great opportunity to ease the pressure and climb up the table as they face a Leicester side sitting in 19th.

The Foxes’ results have not improved since Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge, with seven losses and one draw from nine games meaning they sit two points adrift of safety.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Tottenham vs Leicester?

The match is due to kick-off at 2pm on Sunday 26 January at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom having not been selected for coverage, with Sky Sports showing Crystal Palace vs Brentford in the 2pm timeslot. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One.

Team news

Tottenham’s injury crisis has deepened with Dominic Solanke ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury, and concerns over Djed Spence, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma. It leaves Ange Postecoglou with a skeleton squad, though Cristian Romero is nearing a return.

For Leicester, long-term absentees Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi remain out, while goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is still a few weeks from returning. New signing Woyo Coulibaly could make his debut.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Reguilon; Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

Leicester XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Ayew, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy.

Odds

Tottenham win 9/20

Draw 17/4

Leicester win 17/4

Prediction

Even with their recent struggles and injuries, Spurs should have enough to win comfortably at home.

Tottenham 3-0 Leicester.

