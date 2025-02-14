Tottenham set for huge injury boost as five first-team stars could return for Man Utd clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham are set to be boosted by the return of several key figures for Sunday's visit of Manchester United.

Spurs were without 11 players for last weekend's FA Cup exit at Aston Villa, but boss Ange Postecoglou has worked with Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson in training this week.

Italy international Vicario has not featured since he fractured his ankle in the 4-0 win at Manchester City on November 23 and Postecoglou has used three different goalkeepers during the ensuing three-month period.

Maddison could be among the players who return ( Getty Images )

"It's been a good week, fair to say, in terms of the health and well-being of the group of young men I look after," Postecoglou smiled.

"The guys who have been playing have benefited from a couple of days off.

"On the injury front, good to have some significant players back for training purposes to start with because it raises the quality and level of our training, but in terms of helping us Vicario, yes trained really well and good to go.

"Madders is good to go. Then we've had Destiny, Wilson and Brennan training with the group and they're in a good space as well, so it's been a good training week."

Spurs remain without Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Radu Dragusin (knee), Cristian Romero (groin), Richarlison (calf), Timo Werner (hamstring) and Dominic Solanke (knee) for Sunday's visit of 13th-placed United.