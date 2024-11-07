Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham Hotspur resume their Europa League campaign on Thursday night and face one of their tougher tests with a trip to Galatasaray.

Ange Postecoglou watched his side pick up an impressive 4-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, with big-money signing Dominic Solanke scoring twice, but consistency has been the biggest problem for Spurs and he will want the side to maintain that level for the last couple of games before the international break.

Neither of these clubs have lost in the Europa League yet, Spurs winning all three and sitting second, while Gala have two wins and a draw to lie in fifth.

The Turkish team’s only defeats this season have come in the Super Cup and the Champions League qualifiers, leaving them on a run of 11 unbeaten in all competitions since then.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Spurs head to Galatasaray with kick-off set for 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 7 November.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and subscribers can stream on discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month. If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Galatasaray only have Ismail Jakobs missing but Okan Buruk has shifted his team from 3-4-3 to 4-2-3-1 depending on which attackers he wants on the pitch, so Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen may be battling for a single spot.

Spurs are without Richarlison, who went off injured at the weekend after assisting a goal, as well as Wilson Odobert, Micky van de Ven and centre-back partner Cristian Romero. Ange Postecoglou has tended to switch around his side significantly for Europa matches so the likes of Ben Davies, Timo Werner and impressive youngster Mikey Moore will all be hoping for game time.

Predicted lineups

GAL - Muslera, Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Kutlu, Torreira, Sara, Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun, Icardi

TOT - Vicario, Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison, Moore, Solanke, Werner

Odds

Gala 13/10

Draw 3/1

Spurs 19/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Galatasaray to just about edge victory in a tight game, mostly due to playing more senior starters. Galatasaray 2-1 Tottenham.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.