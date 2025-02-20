Who Tottenham could face in Europa League last-16 draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur’s unpredictable season will feature knockout football in the Europa League after Spurs claimed a top-eight place and they’ll discover their opponents this week in Friday’s draw.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sit 15th in the Premier League but the Europa League offers them the chance to end their long trophy drought, and Spurs should stand as one of the favourites when their injury crisis clears.

After winning their first three Europa League fixtures this season, Spurs wobbled and suffered defeat to Galatasaray before dropping points against Roma and Rangers. But a win over Hoffenheim, followed by three points again Elfsborg got Tottenham over the line.

What has been a difficult season for Tottenham could still end with a trophy but their fate now rests on Friday’s knockout draw.

Who Tottenham could face in Europa League last-16

After finishing as the fourth seeds in the league phase, Spurs are paired with third seeds Manchester United in the knockout bracket.

They know they will face either AZ Alkmaar or Real Sociedad. Manchester United will play the other team.

The Dutch side defeated Galatasaray 6-3 on aggregate, while Sociedad defeated Midtjylland 7-3 on aggregate in another high-scoring tie.

When will Tottenham learn their last-16 opponents?

The Europa League draw for the last-16 takes place on Friday, February 21 at 12pm GMT.

When will Tottenham play their last-16 Europa League tie?

The Europa League last-16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Tottenham will be home in the second leg.

Europa League draw in full

Viktoria Plzen - to play Lazio or Athletic Club in last-16

Bodo/Glimt - to play Olympiacos or Rangers in last-16

Ajax - to play Eintracht Frankfurt or Lyon in last-16

AZ - to play Man Utd or Tottenham in last-16

Real Sociedad - to play Man Utd or Tottenham in last-16

FSCB - to play Eintracht Frankfurt or Lyon in last-16

Fenerbahce - to play Olympiacos or Rangers in last-16

Roma - to play Lazio or Athletic Club in last-16