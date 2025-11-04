Is Tottenham v Copenhagen on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League tie
Everything you need to know as Tottenham host Copenhagen in the Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur will bid to right the ship as they welcome FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night, just three days after they were booed off the pitch following a 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea in the league.
Manager Thomas Frank confirmed Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence both apologised to him after ignoring his instructions to applaud the booing home supporters, instead making their way immediately down the tunnel.
But while that matter may have been smoothed over Spurs will be fielding a significantly weakened team for the Danish side’s visit, after Lucas Bergvall was forced off against Chelsea with a concussion, joining their long list of injured players.
The club have won just three home games of their last 19, but have much better form in the Champions League, unbeaten in this campaign so far. Copenhagen meanwhile have lost to Qarabag and Borussia Dortmund since an opening draw with Bayer Leverkusen, and have never beaten an English team away from home in any competition.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is Tottenham v Copenhagen?
Tottenham host Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday 4 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.
How can I watch?
Viewers can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as on streaming service discovery+.
Team news
Influential midfielder Bergvall will miss at least the next two games, joining a lengthy queue for the Spurs treatment room. Archie Gray, Ben Davies and Dominic Solanke are all out of action, as are the ineligible Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Kota Takai, and Yves Bissouma. Mathys Tel is also ineligible for the Champions League squad.
In better news, Cristian Romero, Wilson Odobert and Destiny Udogie all came off the bench against Chelsea and could find themselves in the starting XI on Tuesday. Spence and Mohammed Kudus both picked up knocks against the Blues but should be fit to feature.
For Copenhagen, Thomas Delaney, Oliver Hojer, Magnus Mattsson, Rodrigo Huescas and Birger Meling are all expected to miss out, while question marks remain over Marcos Lopez, who picked up an injury at the weekend. Centre-back Gabriel Pereira and forward Viktor Claessen may also miss out with illness.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Sarr, Kudus, Simons, Odobert, Richarlison
Copenhagen XI: Kotarski, Suzuki, Hatzidiakos, Garananga, Zague, Larsson, Lerager, Clem, Achouri, Moukoko, Elyounoussi
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments