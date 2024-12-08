Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham Hotspur risk slipping out of the race for a European place as Ange Postecoglou’s side look to bounce back from defeat at Bournemouth in a London derby against Chelsea.

A draw at Fulham last weekend was followed by a disappointing performance at the Vitality Stadium, with Postecoglou involved in an angry confrontation with Spurs supporters after the game.

It has been an uneven Premier League campaign for the club with injuries beginning to bite, but Postecoglou will hope to return his side to the level they showed in thrashing Manchester City a fortnight ago.

They may have to find that sort of form against a Chelsea side that has impressed against both Aston Villa and Southampton in the last seven days.

When is Tottenham vs Chelsea?

Tottenham vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 8 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Ben Davies was forced off against Bournemouth with injury and faces a scan, leaving Radu Dragusin as Tottenham’s lone fully-fit recognised centre-half. Versatile teenager Archie Gray filled in at the Vitality Stadium but Cristian Romero has been back in training and may be forced to feature. Rodrigo Bentancur remains banned while Guglielmo Vicario is a long-term absentee. Heung Min Son is likely to be recalled to the starting side.

Enzo Maresca rotated his Chelsea forward line at Southampton in midweek, with Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix all impressing. It is possible, though, that Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto are all recalled, while Moises Caicedo might revert to a right-back role he fulfilled impressive against Aston Villa.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Caicedo, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

