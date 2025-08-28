Tottenham 2025/26 Champions League fixtures: Spurs’ opponents revealed after draw
Tottenham earned a place in the Champions League after winning the Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur are back in the Champions League after winning the Europa League last season and face an immediate rematch with Paris Saint-Germain after their recent Super Cup defeat to the holders.
Spurs endured a terrible campaign in the league but triumphed over Manchester United in the final to claim their place in Europe’s premier tournament.
The trophy wasn’t enough to save Ange Postecoglou’s job and so Thomas Frank is the manager who gets to lead the team into this season’s Champions League, as Spurs take part in the new format for the first time since the competition was revamped.
Tottenham have begun well in the Premier League under their new head coach and will hope to carry that form into their European adventure.
Tottenham’s Champions League draw
Borussia Dortmund (H)
Paris Saint-Germain (A)
Villarreal (H)
Frankfurt (A)
Slavia Prague (H)
Bodo/Glimt (A)
Copenhagen (H)
Monaco (A)
When are Champions League fixtures released?
Scheduling the 36-team Champions League format, played across eight gameweeks from September to January, is a huge logistical challenge and therefore club’s fixtures and kick-off times have yet to be announced.
But Uefa has assured fans that the fixture list and kick-off times will be released no later than Saturday 30 August.
How does the league phase work?
The league phase has 36 teams with every team handed eight games. The 36 teams are split into four pots of eight teams based on their Uefa coefficient, with the opponents generated by automated software.
The opponents then come from each pot, with two teams selected from each, one home and one away.
Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.
Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.
