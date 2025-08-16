Thomas Frank enjoys perfect home debut as Richarlison scores overhead kick in Tottenham win
Richarlison netted a brace, including a superb scissor kick, and Brennan Johnson scored as Thomas Frank picked up a first league win in charge of Tottenham with a 3-0 victory over Burnley.
Frank was without injured pair James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, but Richarlison’s double helped Spurs secure a first league win since April 6.
Sunderland marked their return to the Premier League in style after they swept West Ham aside with a 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light.
Following an eight-year absence from the league, the Black Cats went ahead just after the hour mark through Eliezer Mayenda before Dan Ballard’s header doubled their advantage.
Substitute Wilson Isidor came off the bench to wrap up three points in Sunderland’s first Premier League appearance since May 2017.
Rodrigo Muniz struck deep into stoppage time as Fulham snatched a 1-1 draw at Brighton.
Albion had looked on course to make a winning start to the season when Matt O’Riley tucked home a 55th-minute penalty after Sander Berge brought down Georginio Rutter.
Newcastle missed the presence of wantaway Alexander Isak as they shared the spoils in a goalless draw with 10-man Aston Villa.
The Magpies could have done with their star man as they failed to find a way past Villa, who had Ezri Konsa sent off in the 66th minute.