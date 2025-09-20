Tottenham recover from two behind to take a point from Brighton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke scored a late own goal as Tottenham battled back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 Premier League draw at the Amex Stadium.

Spurs looked destined to suffer a first top-flight away defeat since the summer appointment of Thomas Frank following first-half finishes from Seagulls pair Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari.

But Richarlison’s scrappy goal on the stroke of half-time halved the deficit before Van Hecke diverted the ball past Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen eight minutes from time, after the introduction of Xavi Simons gave the away side greater attacking threat.

A 10th point from five league fixtures under Frank lifts the Europa League holders into second spot – above north London rivals Arsenal, who host Manchester City on Sunday.

Tottenham recalled Destiny Udogie, Joao Palhinha and Wilson Odobert following Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League win over Villarreal, while Carlos Baleba and Brajan Gruda returned as part of four Brighton changes.

The visitors began in the ascendancy but fell behind in the eighth minute.

Following good work from Gruda, Georginio Rutter’s through ball exposed Spurs’ high defensive line, allowing Minteh to race clear and calmly round goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario before prodding into the empty net.

Tottenham continued to dominate possession – without seriously threatening – only to fall further behind in the 31st minute.

After Spurs appealed in vain for a foul on Richarlison close to halfway, Ayari collected a misplaced pass from Lucas Bergvall before unleashing a swerving shot from close to the left corner of the 18-yard box which somehow deceived Vicario and flew into the far side of the net.

Tottenham eventually registered an attempt on target two minutes short of the break.

With Mohammed Kudus’ initial side-footed effort appearing to be going wide, Richarlison stopped the ball in the six-yard box before producing a sliding finish to change the complexion of the contest.

Brighton, whose claims of a handball in the build-up to the Spurs goal were waved away, opted to replace Baleba with Diego Gomez for the second period and resumed on the back foot while seeking chances to counter.

Tottenham head coach Frank brought on summer signing Simons for Rodrigo Bentancur in the 61st minute as his side sought greater creativity in the face of stubborn defending.

open image in gallery Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison (left) celebrates (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Netherlands international forced a fine diving save out of Brighton keeper Verbruggen and later scuffed wide when unmarked following Kudus’ cross from the right.

Under heavy pressure, Brighton were camped deep inside their own half for most of the closing stages.

The Seagulls held out until eight minutes from time when Kudus’ inswinging delivery from the right flew into the bottom right corner off the right thigh of Van Hecke.

Spurs wanted a penalty when Simons went to grounder under a challenge from Albion substitute Diego Coppola before a deflected effort from Kudus flew narrowly over during a breathless finale.

PA