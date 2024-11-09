Tony Mowbray ‘pretty sure’ he will return to management after cancer recovery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tony Mowbray is eyeing a return to football as he continues his recovery from bowel cancer.

The 60-year-old resigned from his post as Birmingham manager in May three months after initially taking temporary sick leave.

Former Hibernian, West Brom, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Coventry Blackburn and Sunderland boss Mowbray is not yet ready to step back into management but has revealed he will assess his options in the new year.

He told BBC Sport Tees: “I love football, I do want to get back into the game. Today I stand here, I’m not ready, I haven’t got the energy that’s required to be a football manager. But I will, I’m pretty sure.

“I’m going to take my amazing wife away on holiday in the next couple of weeks and in the new year, maybe, I’ll see what’s out there, what opportunities come and hopefully my body is telling me that I’m ready to go.”

Mowbray stepped back from football in February after a shock diagnosis which brought his world “crashing down”.

He said: “It’s been the toughest year of my life. Out of the blue, my illness was diagnosed and my world came crashing down, really.

I was very, very ill Tony Mowbray

“The way I would go to the toilet had changed and so they had a look and I got diagnosed with bowel cancer.

“When you get an illness like what I got, it’s about the family, really. I remember sitting in a hospital bed, my kids had tears in their eyes not sure whether I was going to get through it or not, to be honest. I was very, very ill.

“Some days, you were feeling great and other days, I would collapse and black out and find myself on the kitchen floor.”

Former Middlesbrough, Celtic and Ipswich defender Mowbray has been moved by the support he has received from the people of his native Teesside and the football family and has urged others not to be afraid of having symptoms investigated.

He said: “The message from me loud and clear is if there’s something not normal, don’t be afraid to go and see your doctor. It’s worth it because it’s not only you.

“Think about your family. If you’ve got kids, they want to see their dad until he’s an old man and they can take him on holiday or push him around in a wheelchair, or whatever it might be.”