Everton’s Toni Duggan retires: ‘I was always trying to prove a point’

Former England forward Toni Duggan has announced her retirement from football.

The 33-year-old left Everton at the end of last season when her contract expired and has decided the time is right to call time on her playing career.

Duggan returned to the pitch last season following the birth of daughter Luella in March 2023, and she told the Guardian: “I’m really content with what I’ve achieved and everything I’ve given to the game.

“Over the summer I have been going back and forth thinking: ‘Should I carry on?’ And I know physically I can still play for maybe two more years but I weighed up the pros and the cons, for myself and Luella, what’s best for us both.

“I had interest from (clubs) around the world, but it was definitely the right time.

“It was a massive achievement for me coming back after giving birth to Luella and playing last season but, when you weigh up the opportunities and ‘where next’, I have to take into consideration both me and her and nothing really felt right. So now’s the time to hang my boots up.”

Duggan began her career with Everton before joining Manchester City in 2013, helping them win a first Women’s Super League title three years later.

In 2017 she moved abroad, first to Barcelona and then Atletico Madrid, before returning home and rejoining Everton three years ago.

Duggan made her England debut in 2012 and went on to win 79 caps, scoring 22 goals and helping the Lionesses reach the semi-finals of the World Cup and the European Championship.

“Throughout my career I was always trying to prove a point to everyone,” said Duggan.

“That’s what drove me. I always wanted to prove women’s football is good. I wanted to go to Barcelona to prove that you can go abroad and still be successful. Then I wanted to prove a point that you can have a baby and play at the elite level.”

