Tom Lockyer close to football return after suffering cardiac arrest on the pitch

Former Luton captain Tom Lockyer has revealed he is “four weeks away” from being allowed to play football again.

Lockyer has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Luton’s Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in December 2023.

The 30-year-old Wales defender had previously collapsed on the field just seven months earlier during the Hatters’ Sky Bet Championship play-off final win at Wembley against Coventry.

Lockyer, speaking ahead of Luton’s opening Sky Bet League One fixture against AFC Wimbledon at Kenilworth Road, told Sky Sports: “I haven’t had a break, I’ve been working all the way through, just trying to get this ankle right and trying to get fit.

“But I’ve had a really good few weeks and hopefully now I’m four weeks away from getting signed off and told I’m allowed to play football again.”

Luton, relegated in May for the second successive season, told Lockyer his contract would not be renewed when it expired this summer.

But they have allowed him to use their facilities and work with their physios and medical staff during his rehabilitation.

The former Bristol Rovers centre-back, who led Luton to Premier League promotion in 2023, added: “They’ve been fantastic and have allowed me to come in and use the facilities and the knowledge of all the physios, so I can’t thank them enough for that.

“It allows me to stay among the team spirit – there’s a good one here. There’s been a few changes, but they’re trying to hold on to that ethos that no-one is bigger than the team and I absolutely love that.

“It’s allowed me to go in every day, still be around it, still feel involved and I’m just itching to get back now.”

Lockyer, who has had a defibrillator fitted similar to former Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, snapped an ankle ligament during his return to full fitness, which required two operations.