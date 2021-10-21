Watford sack Tom Cleverley after 14th-place finish in Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watford have sacked head coach Tom Cleverley following a disappointing 14th-place finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hornets have announced that the 35-year-old, who was appointed on a permanent basis last summer after a successful spell in interim charge, has departed with the search for a replacement now under way.

Sporting Director Gian Luca Nani told the club’s official website: “We thank Tom for his service – not just in his role as head coach, but for everything he has given Watford as a player and member of staff.

“But the time has come for a change and to build on what we believe is a young and talented squad that will have benefitted from the experience of the Championship this season.”

Cleverley initially took up the reins at Vicarage Road in March last year after Valerien Ismael’s exit in the wake of a run of 10 league games which yielded only one win.

The former Manchester United trainee, who also had spells at Everton and Watford – for whom he made 147 appearances – before retiring through injury at the age of 33 in 2023, guided Watford to a 15th-place finish.

However, hopes of a promotion drive this season evaporated after a poor conclusion to the campaign saw the Hornets lose seven of their last 11 games to slip 11 points adrift of the play-off places.

Nani continued: “It has been a privilege to work closely with Tom, to understand how he sees the game and his enthusiasm for everything here. He deserves to be recognised for this and I’m sure he will have a bright future in the game.

“Tom will always be part of Watford in recognition of all that he has achieved over so many years.”

Cleverley’s departure leaves the club looking for an 18th permanent boss since Gianfranco Zola left in December 2013.

A club statement added: “There will be no further club comment until a new appointment has been made.”