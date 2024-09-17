Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



David Beckham was one of the celebrities in attendance for Birmingham City’s ‘Hollywood derby’ with Wrexham on Monday night as the superstar-owned clubs clashed in League One.

NFL legend and Birmingham minority owner Tom Brady enjoyed bragging rights over Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as two goals by the Blues’ big-money summer signing Jay Stansfield earned a 3-1 victory at St Andrew’s.

Joining Brady and McElhenney in the stands was former England captain Beckham, and afterwards the seven-time Super Bowl champion posted on Instagram: “Thanks for teaching me how to sing at a football match @davidbeckham. Can’t repeat most of what was said 😂.”

Rob McElhenney and Tom Brady speak before kick-off ( Action Images )

They saw Jack Marriott’s early opener silence a loud St Andrew’s before Stansfield rebounded home on his first league start in front of 27,980 fans.

Much was made of Stansfield’s move from Fulham for an eight-figure fee but it immediately paid dividends when he fired City ahead with a second early in the second half. Tomoki Iwata’s stunner helped seal the points before Krystian Bielik was sent off late in the piece.

Reynolds was not at the game and later posted: “Tough losee to a good club. Congrats @bcfc, @tombrady on the win. Lots of season yet to go. Up The Town. Now and Forever.”

Wrexham took an early lead when Tom O’Connor’s inswinging corner caused carnage under the crossbar and Bailey Peacock-Farrell punched out to Marriott who powered home. But the visitors were unable to keep a fifth consecutive clean sheet as Alfie May’s initial effort stung the palms of Arthur Okonkwo and the ball fell to Stansfield who struck in the rebound.

Jay Stansfield celebrates after scoring Birmingham’s second goal ( Getty Images )

Birmingham turned the game on its head thanks largely to a spectacular cross from Alex Cochrane which picked out the head of Stansfield and he nodded home for his second of the night.

The hosts had breathing space in the 59th minute as Iwata let fly with a thunderbolt from 25 yards which flew past Okonkwo to make it 3-1.

Things started to spill over after a coming together between Cochrane and Paul Mullin sparked a large brawl, with James McClean front and centre. And he was immediately taken off, receiving a loud response from the Birmingham faithful.

Birmingham were forced to play the final four minutes with a man less after Bielik was given a second yellow for a late challenge on Andy Cannon but the damage was done to end Wrexham’s unbeaten start to the season.

The hosts are now level on 13 points with leaders Wrexham.

additional reporting by PA