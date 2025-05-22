Thomas Tuchel expected to name strong squad for Andorra and Senegal games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to name a strong squad ahead of the forthcoming games against Andorra and Senegal.

Tuchel, preparing for his second camp since starting work as Sir Gareth Southgate’s successor in January, will announce his group on Friday for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7 and the City Ground friendly against the African side three days later.

Despite the exertions of a long season for his stars Tuchel should call most of them up for the two games.

The German could have a decision to make on Jude Bellingham ahead of his participation in the Club World Cup in the United States later in June.

Reports in Spain suggested the 21-year-old will have surgery on a long-standing shoulder problem after the FIFA tournament, which would rule him out of September’s international camp.

But the majority of the players who will be involved in the US, such as Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and the Chelsea contingent of Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill and Reece James are expected to be involved.

Tuchel must also decide on Phil Foden after the Manchester City midfielder opened up on his mental health.

Foden has struggled for form this season after an amazing campaign last year and revealed his mental state has suffered.

He vowed to get my head “mentally right” for next season, so that could well mean he is not involved for England, especially as he has been carrying an ankle issue.

Marcus Rashford will be hoping to get the nod as he is still training with Aston Villa.

The on-loan Manchester United forward, has not played since the end of April because of a hamstring injury.

His domestic season is over because of his ineligibility to play against his parent club in Sunday’s curtain-closer at Old Trafford, but he still has hopes of a call-up, having been named in Tuchel’s first squad in March.

Despite the nature of the opposition, Andorra are ranked 173rd in the world and the Senegal match is a friendly, Tuchel may not be inclined to name a more experimental squad.

Midfielders Adam Wharton, who helped Crystal Palace to the FA Cup, and Elliot Anderson, pivotal to Nottingham Forest’s Champions League qualification bid, could be among those on Tuchel’s radar.

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey and Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy could also be under consideration.

England will look to take a further step towards qualification for next summer’s World Cup in North America with victory against the minnows in a fixture being played in Barcelona.

They have faced them six times, winning all of them to an aggregate of 26-0.

Tuchel will then take his side on the road for a friendly at Forest’s City Ground, where Senegal are the opponents and big changes will be expected.