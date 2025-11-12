Thomas Tuchel wants England squad to be ‘a brotherhood everyone wants to join’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel says the love of representing England is “precious” and “the absolute key” as World Cup preparations continue a year after Harry Kane questioned some players’ commitment.

The back-to-back European Championship runners-up have secured their place at next year’s tournament with two games to spare, but there is unlikely to be any let-up in Thursday’s home game against Serbia and the trip to Albania which follows.

The World Cup qualification double-header comes a year after England captain Kane suggested some players had forgotten the importance of representing their country following a spate of withdrawals.

Their successes under former boss Gareth Southgate had been built on a sense of togetherness and that culture is being cultivated again by Tuchel.

“What we are trying is to build is a strong bond, to build an energy, to build a group, to build a team, to build a brotherhood that everyone wants to join,” he said.

“And to also build a competition and to open up a competition that everyone knows, ‘If I pull out in the wrong moment, if I pull out from a 50-50 situation, the door can be closed because someone else takes my shirt, someone else takes my place’.

“Not even as a threat, but the other way around – that everyone is keen to come, that everyone loves to come to camp, loves to perform for the country because it is an honour and this is the last step of elite football to represent a country like England in a World Cup qualifying game or in a World Cup itself.

“It’s the pinnacle. This is how it should feel, so I think we are absolutely on the (right) way. Everyone wanted to be part of the camps, everyone is desperate to come.

“No-one is giving us any signals that this may be a good time to rest because we have already qualified and we will also not accept it, so it’s an energy that feeds itself. This is at the moment where we are.”

Asked how precious it was to retain that feeling, Tuchel said: “Very precious. It’s the key. It’s the absolute key for me, before tactics, before personnel and whatever.

“That is the key – everyone loves to be in camp, loves to play for England and enjoys it.”

England have had two enforced withdrawals in Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope, while Marc Guehi’s foot injury means he misses the Serbia match, when Jude Bellingham could make his first appearance since the June friendly with Senegal.

Tuchel overlooked the Real Madrid star last month, despite returning from the shoulder surgery that kept him out in September, with this the first time they have worked together since the manager apologised for saying his mother found some of Bellingham’s on-field behaviour “repulsive”.

“He deserves to be back, good to have him back, good atmosphere in the last two days,” the England boss said.

“Everyone is happy to be in camp. It’s competitive, the mood is light. Everyone is happy to be in camp and the attitude and energy on the training pitches is where we want it to be.”