Thursday’s briefing: Bellingham upsets Tuchel’s mother with behaviour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel claimed his mother is “repulsed” by some of Jude Bellingham’s on-field behaviour.

Harry Kane called on England to learn from their chastening 3-1 defeat to Senegal.

Jack Grealish has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for the upcoming Club World Cup.

Tuchel questions Bellingham’s conduct

Thomas Tuchel said he loves Jude Bellingham’s “fire” but England’s head coach revealed his mother finds some of the midfielder’s on-field antics “repulsive”.

The 21-year-old was angry with officials on Tuesday after his equaliser against Senegal was ruled out following a contentious VAR intervention for a handball by Levi Colwill.

The midfielder kicked a water cooler after the 3-1 loss and the following day Tuchel made some extraordinary remarks about him in an interview with talkSPORT.

Put to the head coach that some fans think England would be better off without Bellingham, he said: “I struggle to see that.

“I think it has to be the other way around – how we can have the best version of him and the best acceptance, that people understand what he is bringing to us and that he is bringing a certain edge.

“But I see that it can create mixed emotions. I see this with my parents, with my mum, that she sometimes cannot see the nice and well-educated and well-behaved guy that I see.

“If he smiles, he wins everyone. But sometimes you see the rage, you see the hunger and the rage and the fire, and it comes out in a way that can be a bit repulsive, for example, for my mother, when she sits in front of the TV.”

Kane calls for England to learn

Harry Kane meanwhile insisted England can use their 3-1 defeat to Senegal on Tuesday to “learn and appreciate” the level they need to reach.

The 31-year-old got England off to a flying start when he turned home from close range in the seventh minute for his 73rd goal for his country.

However, Ismaila Sarr’s equaliser five minutes before the break shifted the momentum before second-half strikes from Habib Diarra and Cheikh Sabaly earned Senegal victory and handed Thomas Tuchel his first defeat as England boss.

England thought that they had equalised to make it 2-2 but Bellingham’s effort was ruled out following a lengthy VAR check after the ball seemingly came off Colwill’s arm from a set-piece.

Kane was upset with some of the officiating at the City Ground, but felt defeat may not be a bad thing for a team that is trying to learn from a new boss.

He said: “It might feel a bit different but sometimes nights like tonight are not a terrible thing… to learn and appreciate how hard it is to win against any team.”

Grealish out of City squad

Jack Grealish has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for the Club World Cup.

The England international was not included in the 27-man travelling party published by the Premier League club on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old’s omission had been widely anticipated and will raise further doubts over his future at the Etihad Stadium. The midfielder, signed for £100million from Aston Villa four years ago, has fallen down the pecking order at City since playing a starring role in their treble success of 2023.

He made just seven Premier League starts in the 2024-25 campaign and was notably not summoned from the bench as City went down to a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final last month.

He was then left out of the matchday squad for the final Premier League game of the season at Fulham altogether.

With City’s overhaul of the squad continuing apace with four new signings this week, there is growing speculation Grealish could leave. He has been linked with a number of clubs in England and in Europe.

What’s on today?

England under-21s begin their European Championship defence against the Czech Republic in Slovakia.

Lee Carsley’s side beat Spain two years ago win the title for a third time.

Germany and the Netherlands are also among the teams to get their campaigns underway.