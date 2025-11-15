Saturday’s briefing: Frustration for Northern Ireland as Germany face shoot-out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland suffered frustration in Slovakia but will still fight for a place in the World Cup via the play-offs.

Germany are not yet guaranteed to be there but Croatia can make plans and the Netherlands are set to join them.

England have suffered an injury blow while manager Thomas Tuchel has been talking about singing the national anthem again.

Mixed night for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will play in the World Cup qualification play-offs despite slipping to a late 1-0 defeat in Kosice.

Michael O’Neill’s side were stung by a goal from substitute David Bobcek in the first minute of stoppage time.

The result ended Northern Irish hopes of a top-two spot in Group A and frustration was compounded by the even later sending off of Daniel Ballard.

However, results elsewhere meant they would take one of the play-off places reserved for winners of Nations League groups.

Germany and Slovakia face winner-takes-all tussle

Slovakia’s victory meant they finished level on points with group leaders Germany, who beat a resilient Luxembourg 2-0 with a double from Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade.

The two sides now meet in Leipzig on Monday with the winner qualifying automatically for next summer’s tournament. Both teams are at least assured of a play-off place.

Croatia will definitely be heading to North America after beating the Faroe Islands 3-1 while the Netherlands, barring an unlikely set of results next week, will be joining them after holding rivals Poland 1-1.

Tuchel will consider singing God Save The King

England manager Thomas Tuchel has teased he will consider signing God Save The King at the World Cup.

The German previously said he needed to “earn the right” to sing the national anthem.

Asked for an update on the situation after Thursday’s 2-0 win over Serbia, the German said: “You think it is already there? I will think about it.”

Quizzed on whether he might sing God Save the King at the World Cup, he said: “Yeah, maybe. Let’s see.”

Ronaldo faces potential World Cup blow

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss the opening two matches of the World Cup after his red card for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland.

The 40-year-old forward will serve an automatic one-match ban against Armenia on Sunday for swinging an elbow at Dara O’Shea during his side’s 2-0 defeat in Dublin on Thursday.

It could be extended to three games by a disciplinary panel.

Injury blow for Guehi

England defender Marc Guehi has withdrawn from the England squad for Sunday’s clash against Albania.

The Crystal Palace centre-half missed Thursday’s win over Serbia with a foot injury and will not recover for the Group K finale in Tirana.

He has returned to his club for treatment.

What’s on today?

Scotland will bid to keep their chances of automatic World Cup qualification alive in Greece while Wales travel to Liechtenstein hoping to keep second place in their group within reach. Spain can secure their qualification in Georgia.

On the domestic front, it is Manchester derby day in the Women’s Super League with City hosting United.