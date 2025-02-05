England set to play June friendly at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground
Senegal are likely to be the opponents for Thomas Tuchel’s side.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Nottingham Forest’s City Ground is being lined up to host Thomas Tuchel’s England in a friendly this June, the PA news agency understands.
The new head coach kicks off his reign with a World Cup qualification doubleheader at Wembley next month before rounding off the season with a pair of summer fixtures.
England head to Andorra for a Group K game on June 7 before playing a friendly that PA understands the Football Association plan to take to the City Ground in Nottingham.
The final details are yet to be signed off, but Senegal will reportedly be the opponents in a June 10 fixture.
England are playing away from Wembley as the stadium gears up for a string of summer concerts, including Oasis, Coldplay and Dua Lipa.
The men’s team have only once previously played an official international at the City Ground, beating Wales 2-0 in the Home Championship in 1909.
The stadium also hosted a wartime friendly between the same nations in 1941.
The 30,445-capacity stadium is only 35 miles from the national team’s St George’s Park base.
PA understands a June trip to 2026 World Cup co-hosts United States had been on the cards if their qualification group had been comprised of four teams rather than five.
Tuchel, who was named Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor in October, begins his reign with Wembley qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.