Harry Kane gives Thomas Tuchel verdict amid England manager talks

Harry Kane has said that he is unaware of talks between England and Thomas Tuchel, though stressed that the German is a “fantastic coach” as he seemingly moves closer to being appointed.

The England captain worked closely with Tuchel at Bayern Munich last year after joining the Bundesliga club from Tottenham Hotspur.

Although Bayern ended the season without a trophy and moved on from the manager, Kane flourished in front of goal, producing a fine scoring season.

With Tuchel looking ever more likely to be confirmed as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor, Kane has backed his former Bayern boss’s qualities.

“Until it’s announced obviously I can’t really comment, but we have to wait and see,” the striker told Sky Sports in Germany.

“Obviously, I know Thomas well from last year. [He is a] fantastic coach, fantastic person. I am sure the guys at the FA will contact me, when they know more about it.”

open image in gallery Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to be confirmed as the next England manager ( Getty Images )

Tuchel has been out of work since departing Bavaria a year before the expiration of his contract. The experienced manager led Chelsea to Champions League triumph in 2021 and has won league titles in both Germany and France.

The Football Association (FA) has sounded out a number of candidates, including Pep Guardiola, for the vacant manager’s role since Gareth Southgate’s departure, with Lee Carsley fulfilling the brief on an interim basis.

Were Tuchel to be appointed, he would be the thrid foreign holder of the position after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.