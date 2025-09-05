Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wayne Rooney says ‘nonsense’ games make watching England ‘boring’

The former England forward believes boss Thomas Tuchel is in a no-win situation.

Carl Markham
Friday 05 September 2025 06:22 EDT
Wayne Rooney finds watching England boring (Yui Mok/PA)
Wayne Rooney finds watching England boring (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney finds watching the national team in “nonsense” games boring and believes it puts head coach Thomas Tuchel in a no-win situation.

The German’s first three competitive matches have seen wins over Albania (2-0), Latvia (3-0) and Andorra (1-0) in World Cup qualifiers but Rooney has not found it entertaining to watch.

“Watching England now and some of the games you know they’re going to win, it’s a bit boring,” he told The Wayne Rooney Show.

“The last few games, it was against Andorra or something like that. It was painful. Obviously getting into the tournament, that’s when you enjoy it.

“(I feel) sorry for Thomas Tuchel because he probably wants a decent game where he can go and show what he can do. It’s a no-win (situation) really.

“He’s a top manager and I know he’s maybe got a little bit of stick about the way that England played – those games are just nonsense really.

“You turn up and you just know England’s going to win the game. It’s 10 men sat behind the ball and you’ve got to break them down, which is not easy against any team.”

