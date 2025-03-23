Thomas Tuchel has spoken to Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford about poor display

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has spoken to Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford about their ineffective displays in his first match as England boss but stressed the pair retain his full belief.

Sir Gareth Southgate’s successor began his reign with a 2-0 victory against Albania at a sold-out Wembley, where Myles Lewis-Skelly scored on his debut before captain Harry Kane extended his record haul to 70 goals.

It was a winning start to World Cup qualification but Tuchel still wanted more, including hoping Foden and Rashford would be more “impactful” on the flanks.

“I think they know (what more I want from them),” head coach Tuchel said ahead of Monday’s qualifier against Latvia. “I’ve spoken to both of them, also in front of the group.

“They know that I appreciate the effort, I think especially off the ball.

“Marcus had a lot of runs when we had the ball where we did not see him, where we did not use him. He was a little bit unlucky maybe with the timing and from time to time we oversaw him.

“Phil is just maybe not finding the momentum at the moment that he can have but both of them are very positive, they have every right to be positive and know exactly what we want from them.”

Tuchel wants to provide them with more one-on-one situations and get them playing with the kind of confidence that had been lacking in Rashford’s game before he joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United.

As for Foden, he linked up with England on the back of a challenging campaign with Manchester City, having last season been crowned PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year.

The 24-year-old has rarely shone for England and punti Roy Keane said he “won’t have that problem coming up of where he wants to play because he won’t be playing” after Friday’s performance on the right.

“We believe fully in both wingers, in the potentials,” Tuchel told talkSPORT. “That’s why we called them up.

“I fully understand that not everyone can play all the time on the very highest level and impact matches in the way we wanted.

“For Phil, it’s a difficult season in the club. He comes from several weeks where he does not find the rhythm that he found last season, things are not so easy for him, so we called him up to show him our support and our love and our commitment.

“Marcus is the opposite. He found his found his rhythm and since January, in a new club, new environment was very impressive and that has not changed because of 60 or 70 minutes that were difficult against Albania. Not at all.

“So, we addressed it, they know it. They’re very well aware of it and from there we continue. It’s already gone, in the past.”

The focus now is on Latvia as Tuchel ponders rotation, with two or three players are feeling the effects of facing Albania and Anthony Gordon having gone home with a bruised hip that left him unable to walk properly.

“He had a good chance to start and I’m sad that he is now out,” Tuchel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He was so happy to play and get some minutes for us. He had a red card, then he got sick – he came a bit late into camp – and gets his minutes and gets straightaway injured.

“I’m sad for him but we cannot change it and I think he still needs a couple of days rest, so he’s with his family now to get the rest and we find other solutions.”