Thomas Partey makes Villarreal debut off bench in victory over Real Oviedo

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey made his Villarreal debut as a late substitute as his new side launched their LaLiga season with 2-0 home win against 10-man Real Oviedo.

Partey, 32, who was granted conditional bail at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last week after being charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, stepped off the bench in the 82nd minute.

The Ghana international, who has denied all the charges against him, left Arsenal after his contract expired in June and joined Villarreal on August 7.

Newly-promoted Oviedo were reduced to 10 men in the 27th minute when Alberto Reina received his second yellow card.

Etta Eyong headed Villarreal into the lead two minutes later and Pape Gueye struck their second before half-time.

The curtain was lifted on the new LaLiga season in an earlier kick-off at Estadio Montilivi, where visitors Rayo Vallecano beat 10-man Girona 3-1.

Two goals in as many minutes from Jorge de Frutos and Alvaro Garcia put Rayo 2-0 up midway through the first half before Girona’s Paulo Gazzaniga was sent off.

The Argentinian goalkeeper was shown a straight red card in the 43rd minute after bringing down De Frutos in the area and Isi Palazon converted the resulting penalty. Joel Roca pulled one back for Girona in the second half but it was too little, too late.