Thomas Muller rejects complaints over heat at Club World Cup: ‘No excuses’

Thomas Muller has rejected complaints of “impossible” heat at the Club World Cup, citing his own age as a reason why younger players should have “no excuses”.

Bayern Munich failed to end their group stage on a good note as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Benfica, forfeiting top spot in Group C in the process.

The temperature reached 36°C for the clash at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, harsh conditions that were reflected by the far from optimum performances on the pitch from both sides.

However, Muller has hit back at claims that his team should be excused for their shortcomings.

“We have to be in shape,” he said post-match. “If an almost 36-year-old guy like me can run 90 minutes, then everybody should do it, so no excuses.”

Numerous players and managers have made their grievances about the extreme weather known publicly, with Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente among these as his side crashed out of the competition in the group stage.

“It’s impossible, it’s terribly hot,” he said. “My toes were sore, even my toenails were hurting, I couldn’t stop or start.”

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca also voiced his frustrations about the heat, telling reporters after his side’s shock 3-1 loss to Flamengo: "It's an excuse when it's not hot and we say that it's hot. That is an excuse. But if hot, it's hot. It's difficult to work with these temperatures but we are here and we trying to do our best and we will try to win.”

Muller has made his stance clear, however, and does not want to see any of his teammates making same complaints as they hope to become the inaugural Club World Cup champions.

Such success would prove the perfect farewell for Muller, who after helping Bayern reclaim the Bundesliga will leave the club this summer after a decorated 17 seasons in Bavaria.

He may stay put in the United States with a move to the MLS touted, following in the footsteps of fellow German great Marco Reus.

However, he insists he is yet to make a final decision on next steps.

“There is a chance (of joining an MLS side) but I have to figure it out,” he adds.

“At the moment I am totally focussed on playing this tournament. Some talks, maybe in the background, but the focus is on this tournament now, I have no hurry, no stress to take my decisions, then we will see, but I don’t know now.”

Bayern Munich will take on Flamengo in the Club World Cup last 16 on Sunday 29 June.

