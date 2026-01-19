Tottenham boss Thomas Frank delivers defiant message amid sack rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank has insisted it is "business as usual" at Tottenham Hotspur, despite intense speculation mounting over his future just seven months into his tenure, ahead of Tuesday's crucial Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund.

A 2-1 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday significantly amplified calls for his departure. Spurs supporters were heard chanting "you're getting sacked in the morning" following the club's eighth loss in 14 matches, pushing Frank closer to the exit door.

Frank claimed to have "the trust of everyone" in his post-match press conference.

However, the Press Association understands that discussions have already taken place within Tottenham regarding the possibility of cutting short his time at the helm.

Speaking ahead of the Dortmund fixture, the Spurs boss reiterated his confidence. "I have just been feeling the trust along the way. I have said that after every match," Frank stated.

open image in gallery Micky van de Ven (right) will miss Tuesday’s match due to suspension ( John Walton/PA Wire )

He added: "I had lunch with Nick (Beucher), Johan (Lange) and Vinai (Venkatesham) today, so all good.

“I know it is part of the media circus and the only thing I am focused about is tomorrow. As long as we win football matches and make sure we do that, win enough, then everyone will support us."

Frank also confirmed that he has chosen Dominic Solanke over Mathys Tel in his squad for Tuesday’s match.

He admitted that it was “not a nice decision to have to make” and acknowledged it was “a tough one to take” for Tel.

In further team news, Frank revealed Joao Palhinha is unavailable due to injury while Ben Davies is set for surgery after fracturing his ankle in Saturday’s defeat by West Ham.

Tottenham will also have to cope without Micky van de Ven on Tuesday as the Dutch defender will serve a suspension after picking up three yellow cards in the league phase.