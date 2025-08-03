Tottenham fear for James Maddison as injury overshadows Son Heung-min farewell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Maddison suffered a serious-looking knee injury as Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia concluded with a draw against Newcastle in Seoul on Sunday.

The England international was carried off on a stretcher and looked in obvious pain after after going down unchallenged late in the game.

The friendly, which ended 1-1, was otherwise notable for the emotional reception the departing Son Heung-min received from fans in his home city.

Maddison, 28, missed the closing stages of last season, including the Europa League final, with a knee problem and his latest injury affects the same joint.

Manager Thomas Frank told reporters after the game: “I think sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal – that’s what we got today.

“It looks like with Madders a bad injury, and then on the other side unbelievable scenes for Son from his team-mates and the respect from the Newcastle players.”

Son, 33, confirmed this week that he is to leave Spurs this summer after a decade at the club.

The South Korea international, who wore the captain’s armband, was given a standing ovation and a guard of honour from players of both teams when he was substituted in the 64th minute.

Brennan Johnson’s deflected strike gave Spurs a fourth-minute lead but Harvey Barnes levelled before half-time.

Son, who has scored 173 goals in 454 competitive appearances for the club, admitted the occasion was an emotional one.

The forward also thanked new Spurs boss Frank for his understanding having told him he wishes to seek a fresh challenge.

Son told the club’s website: “It was a perfect moment. Sharing these beautiful moments are something that I will never forget and I will always appreciate it – from the fans, the players and the gaffer.

“He understood my situation and was always on my side. He always listened to me and asked what I wanted to do. I have a huge respect and am very grateful.”

Reflecting on his time in north London, he added: “I wish them all the best. There are five competitions ahead and I hope they win all the five competitions. That’s my wish.

“Spurs will always be in my heart and the boys will always be in my history books. It was incredible.

“They’ve gone so fast, the 10 years. I can only think about the beautiful moments, amazing moments.”