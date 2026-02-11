Wednesday’s briefing: Frank stands his ground and Sesko rescues Man Utd

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank found himself under further pressure as Newcastle inflicted yet another Premier League defeat on Tottenham.

Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to spare Manchester United’s blushes at lowly West Ham with a late equaliser which left interim boss Michael Carrick purring.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted how challenging his side’s title defence has become, while Bayern Munich are talking to Harry Kane over his future.

Defiant Frank

Under-fire Thomas Frank is convinced he will still be Tottenham manager for the North London derby despite the club’s relegation fears increasing after a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle.

Spurs looked likely to be only three points above the bottom three until Manchester United’s last-gasp equaliser at 18th-placed West Ham, and the Dane was once again subjected to chants suggesting he would be “sacked in the morning”.

However asked after the final whistle if he expected to be in charge for leaders Arsenal’s visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 22, he said: “Yeah, I’m convinced I will be.”

Frank added: “Everyone knows, directors, ownership, myself, what position we are in, what we need to improve and what we need to do better. That is what we are working very hard on.”

Ben’s beauty

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick hailed super-sub Benjamin Sesko’s “unbelievable finish” after the striker’s stunning late volley snatched a draw at West Ham.

Sesko got his toe to Bryan Mbeumo’s cross six minutes into stoppage time and rifled it into the top corner to deny Carrick’s old club a vital victory in the relegation battle.

It was second time the £66.3million Slovenian, yet to start a match under Carrick, has climbed off the bench to score at the death after his 94th-minute winner against Fulham.

Carrick said: “It’s an unbelievable finish from the angle to generate that, to get it on target, to finish it – it’s some goal.”

Slot in a spot?

Arne Slot admits he is enduring by far the most challenging season of his managerial career as he attempts to secure Champions League football with Liverpool.

Sunday’s eventful 2-1 home defeat by Manchester City left the reigning Premier League champions in sixth place and prompted mounting speculation over Slot’s position less than two years after he moved from Feyenoord to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

“By a mile,” said the Dutchman when asked if it was his most difficult campaign. “Because all the other seasons I’ve managed there was only positives, I don’t think I’ve ever lost two games in a row (before).

“It is different with the season we’re having now than all the other seasons I’ve managed where we always did something special – and there’s still the possibility that we can do something special this season as well.”

Bayern in ‘intensive’ Kane talks

Bayern Munich are in “intensive talks” with England captain Harry Kane over his future amid speculation that he could make a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 123 goals in 129 appearances for the Bundesliga champions since his £100million switch from Tottenham during the summer of 2023, is under contract until 2027 but has been linked with a move to the Middle East should he not extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

However, Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl told a press conference: “We are talking. That doesn’t mean negotiations have started. We are in intensive talks with Harry, then the next steps will follow.

“I can’t comment on the rumours circulating that someone is preparing anything (on a transfer bid for Kane). All I can say is that we are in close contact with Harry regarding him and our success.”

What’s on today?

Manchester City have the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just three points when they welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool will attempt to bounce back from their home defeat by City at Sunderland, who remain unbeaten in the league at the Stadium of Light this season, while third-placed Aston Villa entertain Brighton.

Elsewhere, struggling Burnley travel to Crystal Palace and bottom-of-the-table Wolves head for Nottingham Forest.