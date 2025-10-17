Thomas Frank hails Fabio Paratici’s ‘great eye’ on return to Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank is aware of Fabio Paratici’s recent criminal case but has praised the “good guy” with a “great eye” after the Italian officially returned to the club.

Spurs announced on Wednesday that Paratici was back as co-sporting director after being used as a consultant for the past two years since his resignation in 2023.

Paratici first joined Tottenham in 2021, but stepped down to deal with allegations of false accounting at former club Juventus.

The Italian subsequently served a 30-month ban imposed by FIFA – which did not prevent his consultancy work – before a criminal case over the same matter reached a conclusion last month in Rome after a plea bargain by Paratici and others involved was entered.

With the court case over, Paratici has been able to return to Tottenham and will work alongside Johan Lange, who has been technical director for the past 24 months but has been promoted to co-sporting director.

Ahead of Sunday’s visit of Aston Villa, Frank said: “I’ve heard about (the case). I don’t know too much about the details.

“I know Fabio as a good guy at the times I’ve met him and I think he’s got a lot of quality and I look forward to working with him.

“The strong abilities both Johan and Fabio have, I think that they complement each other so well, so it’s like a perfect match.

“Johan is very good to put in good structures and building that recruitment department, our insight department, our analysis department.

“I think Fabio comes with another angle and another experience from 10 years in Italy with a great network and a great eye and a great vision for football. I think the way they complement each other is very good.”

The January transfer window will be the first real chance for Paratici and Lange to show their new formal partnership can work and last week it was announced that majority owners ENIC, run by the Lewis family trust, have injected £100million of capital into the club.

It will not necessarily be solely for player recruitment, but after three expressions of interest in acquiring shares in Tottenham were “unequivocally rejected” by the trust, Frank says the long-term commitment of the majority shareholders is clear.

He added: “First and foremost, I think it’s hugely positive that the Lewis family is clearly showing their interest in doing everything they can to improve the club and back the club and want us to be as successful as possible.

“I think that’s a sign of it, that they are injecting cash into the club. Also… it’s remarkable the three rumours about takeovers get so big. I’m so glad I’m not reading too much.

“But the key thing is, they show their big, big, big interest publicly in trying to help the club. We know it internally. And how we will spend the money, of course, we will keep that for ourselves.”