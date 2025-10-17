Thomas Frank thrilled with two sporting directors after Fabio Paratici’s return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank believes Fabio Paratici and Johan Lange will form the perfect match as co-sporting directors at the club.

It was announced on Wednesday that Paratici would return to Spurs after being used as a consultant over the past two years since he resigned from the role in 2023.

Paratici first joined Tottenham in 2021, but stepped down to deal with allegations of false accounting at former club Juventus.

The Italian subsequently served a 30-month ban and yet after being allowed to work as a consultant, he is now officially back at Spurs, with Lange, who had been technical director, promoted to hold the same title.

Two co-sporting directors is not common practice in football, but Frank worked with that set-up during his nine seasons at Brentford and is excited about Paratici’s return.

Ahead of Sunday’s visit of Aston Villa, Frank said: “The strong abilities both Johan and Fabio have, I think that they complement each other so well, so it’s like a perfect match.

“Obviously Fabio worked as a consultant for the club, so I met him there a few times in the last couple of months. I’m looking forward to getting to know him more.

“Of course when it’s more day-to-day, you’ll get to know each other even better. I’m looking forward to working together.

“I’m not in doubt that Fabio, Johan, I and Vinai (Venkatesham) will create a very strong team and together I’m convinced that we can create something very good.

“I’m used to working with two sporting directors, I’ve done that for nine years in Brentford. First with Phil Giles and Rasmus Ankersen then Phil Giles and Lee Dykes.

“I actually think you need two these days to cover everything, because it’s such a big job and I think also the two of them complement each other.”

Paratici’s return was not the only significant occurrence at Tottenham during the October international break, with an announcement that majority owners ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family Trust, would inject £100million of capital into the club.

It is the latest move by the Lewis family Trust to show their commitment to bring on-field success to Spurs and whilst not specifically asked about funds, Frank pointed out he will always have the final say on transfers – even after the return of Paratici.

“I’ll always have the final say,” Frank smiled.

“You know that yeah? But of course in the end, it’s team work.”

Spurs should be boosted by the availability of Randal Kolo Muani this weekend.

PSG loanee Kolo Muani made his debut against Villarreal on September 16, but was then sidelined by a dead leg.

Frank said: “Kolo Muani has trained now for two weeks with the team, so that’s good. He looks better and better and he’ll be in contention for the squad.”

Dominic Solanke had minor surgery on his ankle earlier this month but needs “a little bit of time” according to Frank.