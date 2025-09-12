Thomas Frank says Daniel Levy’s departure from Tottenham came as a surprise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank has acknowledged even he did not expect Daniel Levy’s departure but has praised the “foundations” laid by the former chairman.

Levy stepped down from his role as Spurs chairman last week after being invited to leave the position he had held since 2001 by majority owners ENIC, which is owned by the Lewis family trust.

It was a shock move given Levy’s longevity at the club and Frank pointed to some of the biggest projects overseen by the 63-year-old in terms of the club’s state-of-the-art Hotspur Way training ground and world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as his legacy.

“I would say I don’t think anyone expected it but a decision is made and we move forward,” Frank reflected ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Ham.

“Daniel deserves massive praise. He has been here 24 years, must be one of longest chairman that’s been in the Premier League ever.

“The things he’s built, the success he’s been a massive part of, you can’t praise enough and two big things is he has laid foundations for the future in terms of this fantastic training centre and the stadium.

“Both of them are at a level where we can compete with big clubs for the future.”

Frank revealed he has spoken to Levy to say goodbye since his departure, but reiterated the commitment of majority owners ENIC.

A source close to the Lewis family told PA last week: “Generations of the Lewis family support this special football club and they want what the fans want – more wins more often.”

Frank, chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and new non-executive chairman Peter Charrington were all name checked as “the right team to deliver” on the desire of the Lewis family to witness more on-field success at Tottenham.

Frank continued: “Yes, I’ve spoken to him and of course known Daniel but only known him the last three months.

“Of course I spent more time with him but it’s been brief. I said thank you because it was not only him appointing me but he had the decisive words and I will always be appreciative of that.

“It is not a new ownership, it is the same ownership but it’s just the majority shareholders have more influence. They are very committed to the club and want to build something for the future. The main thing I can do is focus on my job now and that is West Ham tomorrow.”