Thomas Frank hails first-half display from Tottenham despite drawing at Burnley

Tottenham’s under-pressure boss Thomas Frank insisted his side were “very good” in the first half of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Premier League strugglers Burnley.

Spurs were booed off at full-time by their travelling fans, who chanted “you’re getting sacked in the morning” after their side’s winless league run in 2026 extended to five matches.

Micky van de Ven gave Tottenham a first-half lead before Burnley hit back through Axel Tuanzebe and substitute Lyle Foster and it was left to skipper Cristian Romero to salvage the Londoners a point with a last-minute header.

Spurs’ Xavi Simons hit the goal frame in the second half and Burnley’s man of the match Martin Dubravka made a string of fine saves to earn his side a point.

Frank said of the Slovakian’s award: “He (Dubravka) was that for a reason. That means we did a lot of things right. Offensively, I think we came here, took some of the confidence from the game against Dortmund into the game.

“I think first half we were good. I think actually, we were very good, dominating the game. (We were) on top of the game, scoring and creating all the chances.

“We could have gone 2-0 up and if not out of sight, then we’re definitely in a very good way to try to win a football match.

“Then we concede a chance. We give nothing away in the first half except a goal at the end of the first half. You can never, ever, ever concede that goal, because it just changed a little bit of momentum going into half-time.”

Tottenham lost their control in the second period, with Romero’s flying header rescuing a point in the final minute – but Frank felt his side’s display still warranted all three points.

He added: “We did more than enough to get the equaliser and all through the game, I think we did more than enough to win it.”

Burnley have drawn five of their last six league games in their bid for survival, but they have equalled their longest run without a top-flight win since October 1970, which now stands at 14 matches.

The Clarets remain second from bottom in the table, 10 points from safety, but boss Scott Parker refused to be downbeat after his side went close to beating his former club.

Parker said: “It was a big improvement for sure. Another game where there were large elements where we’ve improved drastically, and that’s pleasing. The win just eluded us.

“We thought we had our moments in the first half. Second half, we changed a couple of things in terms of how they were (set up) and I thought we were brilliant in the second half.”