Richarlison nets scissor kick as Thomas Frank enjoys dream start at Tottenham

A sensational scissor kick by Richarlison ensured Thomas Frank enjoyed a dream start to life with Tottenham in the Premier League as they recorded a 3-0 victory over Burnley.

Frank’s managerial debut for Spurs on Wednesday almost ended with silverware, but Paris St Germain fought back from two down late on to clinch Super Cup success on penalties.

With a lack of creative options due to injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, former Brentford head coach Frank had warned newly-promoted Burnley would pose a stern test and yet a double by Richarlison secured a first league win since April 6.

Richarlison’s second goal in the 60th minute was a superb volley from a Mohammed Kudus cross and Brennan Johnson added another six minutes later on a tough top-flight return for Burnley boss Scott Parker at his old club.

Spurs had been minutes away from Super Cup success, but a protest by fan group Change for Tottenham was still arranged for pre-match and yet only gathered a very small attendance.

A huge cheer welcomed Frank into his new home stadium and one of the three players he brought in from the PSG loss almost grabbed a 25-second opener.

Kudus picked out the recalled Lucas Bergvall, but his close-range shot was thwarted by Burnley debutant Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka was one of the first goalkeepers to be penalised for the new eight-second rule and not long after, picked the ball out of his net.

Kudus again provided the creativity for Spurs as he got down the right and cut back for Richarlison to impressively steer the ball into the bottom corner.

It would not open the floodgates, though, as Burnley worked their way back into the contest with a Lyle Foster shot deflected over by Cristian Romero before Maxime Esteve and Josh Lauren squandered opportunities.

Mathys Tel, who received racist abuse earlier this week after a missed penalty against PSG, received warm applause from the Tottenham fans when he went to warm-up for the first time and the opening 45 ended with Guglielmo Vicario forced to tip over a chipped effort by visiting midfielder Laurent.

Parker would have presumably been happy with Burnley’s level on their return to top-flight action, but they wasted two more chances soon after half-time.

A quick breakaway ended with Pape Sarr being able to thwart Hannibal before Jaidon Anthony fizzed an effort straight at Vicario, which could come back to haunt the newly-promoted club when Spurs made it 2-0 on the hour mark.

Kudus skipped away from Quilindschy Hartman on the right and picked out Richarlison, who produced an incredible scissor kick into the bottom corner.

It sparked big celebrations and they were repeated six minutes later when Johnson added a classy third.

Sarr pinched the ball off Richarlison’s toes and spotted the run of Johnson, who took a touch and calmly poked the ball past Dubravka after being left on the bench versus PSG.

Frank emptied his bench soon after and Dominic Solanke sent one effort wide as it finished 3-0.