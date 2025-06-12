Contenders to replace Thomas Frank as Brentford boss after his move to Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford are on the hunt for a new head coach after Thomas Frank left to take over at Tottenham.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the candidates to replace Frank, who had held the position since 2018.

Kieran McKenna

Relegation from the Premier League has failed to tarnish McKenna’s reputation as one of the brightest British coaches around. The fact McKenna guided Ipswich into the top flight after they were in League One as recently as 2023 highlights his undoubted talent. With the ability to mix free-flowing football with pragmatism, the 39-year-old could be a good fit for Brentford and was linked with several prestigious vacancies last summer.

Kjetil Knutsen

Bodo/Glimt boss Knutsen has earned admirers for his work at the Norwegian club, where he has taken them from Scandinavian minnows to Europa League semi-finalists. Knutsen has won four Eliteserien titles during his seven-year spell and been mentioned as a candidate for roles at Rangers, Celtic and Leeds in recent seasons. Could the prospect of a Premier League job tempt Knutsen to leave Bodo?

Kasper Hjulmand

If Brentford want to keep some Danish continuity at Gtech Community Stadium, they could try to replace Frank with compatriot Hjulmand. The former Denmark boss has been out of work since he left the national team last summer, but is a familiar face to certain members of the Bees’ squad. Captain Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen and Mikkel Damsgaard were all regulars under Hjulmand, who impressively managed his nation to the Euro 2020 semi-finals under emotional circumstances after Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest.

Danny Rohl

A left-field option given his lack of Premier League experience, but Danny Rohl has masterfully navigated his first managerial role. Sheffield Wednesday were destined for relegation before Rohl, 36, turned around a sinking ship and last season helped them finish a respectable 12th place. The German coach has been linked with a string of Bundesliga jobs.

Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou may be due a deserved break after a roller-coaster two years at Tottenham and even though him switching jobs with Frank seems unlikely, stranger things have happened. Postecoglou was dismissed by Spurs after a poor Premier League campaign, but ended the club’s 17-year trophy drought and has won silverware in virtually every job. Would the Australian be tempted by an instant return to England’s top flight?