Thomas Frank frustrated on Brentford return as Tottenham are held to stalemate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank was frustrated on his return to Brentford as Tottenham were held to a goalless draw at the Gtech Stadium.

Frank, who managed the Bees for seven years and 317 games, guiding them to promotion in 2021, was making his first trip back to west London since joining Spurs in the summer.

He received a warm reception as he strode out on to the pitch and applauded all four sides of his old ground before kick-off.

But that was about as good as it got for the Dane with Spurs not managing a single effort on target until stoppage time and their fans chanting ‘boring, boring Tottenham’ towards the end of a dour encounter.

Brennan Johnson was a notable absentee from the travelling squad as the Wales winger is closing in on a move to Crystal Palace.

Brentford had the ball in the net after just four minutes when Guglielmo Vicario saved a Nathan Collins header and Kevin Schade, Saturday’s hat-trick hero against Bournemouth, tucked in the rebound only to be flagged offside.

Spurs had to wait 33 minutes for a half-chance, when Richarlison cushioned a volley across goal and Archie Gray’s header was blocked by the shoulder of Collins.

Richarlison got to the rebound first but the Brazilian striker skied his effort at the far post.

Tottenham were almost caught out on the counter before half-time when Schade broke forward and cut inside.

The ball was prodded away from the German but only as far as Jordan Henderson, who swung in a cross only for Igor Thiago to make a mess of his header without knowing Keane Lewis-Potter was in a better position just behind him.

It had been a stinker of a first half from both sides, but Spurs at least started the second with a bit more urgency, Mohammed Kudus fizzing a 20-yard drive inches over the crossbar.

Brentford threatened when Schade fed Yehor Yarmolyuk who crossed towards Lewis-Potter, but the midfielder’s scuffed shot was blocked by a combination of Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence.

There was a brief VAR check for a penalty when Gray went down in the box under a challenge from Schade, but it was quickly dismissed.

Brentford were cranking up the pressure, though, and when Henderson’s cross picked out Yarmolyuk eight yards out his header was well kept out by Vicario.

Moments later the hosts created an even better chance, with Michael Kayode outmuscling Spence and cutting the ball back for Thiago, who blazed his shot over.

Richarlison could have stolen the points at the death but his finish was as lame as Tottenham’s performance as it flew into the arms of Bees keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.