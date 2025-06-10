Spurs close in on Thomas Frank after making official approach to Brentford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham have made an official approach to Brentford over making Thomas Frank their next head coach, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs sacked Ange Postecoglou on Friday, despite Europa League success, and quickly set their sights on Frank – who has gained admirers for his work over an impressive seven-year period at the west London club.

After positive initial talks over the weekend, confidence started to grow on Monday that Frank would be the man to replace Postecoglou and Tottenham have now entered discussions with Brentford.

Frank’s current deal with the Bees runs until the summer of 2027 and contains a release clause reported to be in the region of £10million.

Brentford are eager to hold out for Frank’s release clause, but they have started talks with Spurs over a compensation package which would soften the blow of losing the highly-rated Dane.

The 51-year-old would take over a Spurs side which won the Europa League last month but finished 17th in the Premier League.

Poor domestic form during the 2024-25 season cost Postecoglou his job as the Spurs board was forced to make “one of the toughest decisions” it has had to make in dismissing the head coach who ended a 17-year trophy drought.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond,” a club statement on Friday read.

PA understands Tottenham have also relieved coaches Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery and Sergio Raimundo of their duties.

Ryan Mason left his role as Spurs first-team coach last week to take over as West Brom boss, which opens the door for Frank to bring in some of his own staff – with current Brentford assistant Claus Norgaard a long-term ally.

PA understands another departure from Spurs this summer will be Scott Munn, who was made chief football officer at the club in 2023.

Tottenham technical director Johan Lange has remained in post and is set to renew allegiances with compatriot Frank.

Frank and Lange worked together at Danish club Lyngby before they both made their marks in the Premier League.

Lange attempted to bring Frank to Aston Villa in 2022 when he worked at the midlands outfit.

Former Brondby boss Frank has developed a strong reputation in English football since he took over Brentford, with his tactical nous and man-management skills often lauded by rival managers and pundits.

After Frank guided Brentford to promotion in 2021, he quickly enabled them to compete strongly in the Premier League despite a modest budget and has been linked to a number of high-profile vacancies in recent years.