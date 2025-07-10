Hosts Switzerland reach Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals with last-gasp goal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Switzerland's Riola Xhemaili scored a last-gasp goal to salvage a 1-1 draw with Finland that sent the joyous hosts through to the quarter-finals at Euro 2025, and sends heartbroken Finland home.

Finland looked to be heading for the knockout round after Natalia Kuikka scored from the penalty spot in the 79th minute, but the Swiss kept up the attack in the breathless dying minutes and Xhemaili scored with a tap-in in added time to blow the roof off at Stade de Geneve.

Switzerland, who needed only a draw to advance based on goal difference, finished second in Group A behind Norway after a game that for most of the night was far from a classic. It is the first time the Swiss women have advanced to a knockout round in a European championship.

open image in gallery Geraldine Reuteler celebrates after Switzerland advance ( Getty Images )

In Thun, Norway winger Signe Gaupset made the most of her first start at the Women's Euros, scoring twice and creating two more goals as her side beat Iceland 4-3 to make it three wins from three for the Norwegians, who had already secured victory in Group A.

Gaupset, one of six changes from the side that beat Finland 2-1 on Sunday, cancelled out Iceland's opening goal by firing a low volley from a corner in at the foot of the right-hand post in the 15th minute, and 11 minutes later she fired a left-footed drive into the opposite corner to make it 2-1.

Gaupset heaped more misery on an Iceland side that had already been eliminated by teeing up Frida Maanum for Norway's third goal four minutes after the break, and she set up Maanum for another in the 76th minute.

Iceland battled bravely and managed to score again through Hlin Eiriksdottir in the 84th minute, then added a penalty when Marit Bratberg Lund was sent off in stoppage time to make it 4-3, but the Norwegians held on to finish top of the group with a perfect nine points.