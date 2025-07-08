Sweden reach quarter-finals while knocking two teams out of Women’s Euro 2025
Sweden’s victory means they advance with Germany while Poland and Denmark are out with a game to spare
Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani scored one goal and made another as her side cruised into the knockout stages of the Euro 2025 with a 3-0 win over Poland on Tuesday that eliminated the Poles.
The win also guaranteed Germany's berth in the last eight after they beat Denmark earlier on Tuesday, with the Danes joining Poland in exiting the competition.
The Germans and Swedes occupy the top two spots in Group C on six points and meet in Zurich on Saturday to decide who will win the group after Sweden's aerial bombardment from the wings proved too much for the Polish defence.
Asllani and Madelen Janogy both hit the woodwork with early headers before striker Stina Blackstenius nodded home a cross from her captain in the 28th minute to break the deadlock, and the Swedes continued to send a stream of crosses into the box.
Playing in her 201st senior international, Asllani made no mistake in the 52nd minute as she ghosted through the middle before burying Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross, and substitute Lina Hurtig added a third goal with yet another header, this time from a corner, to round out the scoring in the 77th minute.
That goal sent Sweden top of the standings on goal difference ahead of Germany, ensuring it only needs a draw to win the group when the teams meet on Saturday. The winner of Group C will likely avoid Euro 2025 favourite Spain's half of the knockout bracket. The group runner-up between Sweden and Germany would be on a path to meet Spain in the semifinals.
