Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sweden reach quarter-finals while knocking two teams out of Women’s Euro 2025

Sweden’s victory means they advance with Germany while Poland and Denmark are out with a game to spare

Philip O'Connor
Tuesday 08 July 2025 17:06 EDT
Comments
Kosovare Asllani of Sweden celebrates scoring her team's second goal
Kosovare Asllani of Sweden celebrates scoring her team's second goal (Getty Images)

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani scored one goal and made another as her side cruised into the knockout stages of the Euro 2025 with a 3-0 win over Poland on Tuesday that eliminated the Poles.

The win also guaranteed Germany's berth in the last eight after they beat Denmark earlier on Tuesday, with the Danes joining Poland in exiting the competition.

The Germans and Swedes occupy the top two spots in Group C on six points and meet in Zurich on Saturday to decide who will win the group after Sweden's aerial bombardment from the wings proved too much for the Polish defence.

Stina Blackstenius of Sweden scores her team's first goal
Stina Blackstenius of Sweden scores her team's first goal (Getty Images)

Asllani and Madelen Janogy both hit the woodwork with early headers before striker Stina Blackstenius nodded home a cross from her captain in the 28th minute to break the deadlock, and the Swedes continued to send a stream of crosses into the box.

Playing in her 201st senior international, Asllani made no mistake in the 52nd minute as she ghosted through the middle before burying Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross, and substitute Lina Hurtig added a third goal with yet another header, this time from a corner, to round out the scoring in the 77th minute.

That goal sent Sweden top of the standings on goal difference ahead of Germany, ensuring it only needs a draw to win the group when the teams meet on Saturday. The winner of Group C will likely avoid Euro 2025 favourite Spain's half of the knockout bracket. The group runner-up between Sweden and Germany would be on a path to meet Spain in the semifinals.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in