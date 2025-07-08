Sweden reach quarter-finals while knocking two teams out of Women’s Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani scored one goal and made another as her side cruised into the knockout stages of the Euro 2025 with a 3-0 win over Poland on Tuesday that eliminated the Poles.

The win also guaranteed Germany's berth in the last eight after they beat Denmark earlier on Tuesday, with the Danes joining Poland in exiting the competition.

The Germans and Swedes occupy the top two spots in Group C on six points and meet in Zurich on Saturday to decide who will win the group after Sweden's aerial bombardment from the wings proved too much for the Polish defence.

open image in gallery Stina Blackstenius of Sweden scores her team's first goal ( Getty Images )

Asllani and Madelen Janogy both hit the woodwork with early headers before striker Stina Blackstenius nodded home a cross from her captain in the 28th minute to break the deadlock, and the Swedes continued to send a stream of crosses into the box.

Playing in her 201st senior international, Asllani made no mistake in the 52nd minute as she ghosted through the middle before burying Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross, and substitute Lina Hurtig added a third goal with yet another header, this time from a corner, to round out the scoring in the 77th minute.

That goal sent Sweden top of the standings on goal difference ahead of Germany, ensuring it only needs a draw to win the group when the teams meet on Saturday. The winner of Group C will likely avoid Euro 2025 favourite Spain's half of the knockout bracket. The group runner-up between Sweden and Germany would be on a path to meet Spain in the semifinals.