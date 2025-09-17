Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Swansea scored twice in stoppage time to complete a stunning comeback and knock Premier League side Nottingham Forest out of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win in Wales.

Ange Postecoglou could only watch on in horror as his side surrendered a two-goal half-time lead, courtesy of Igor Jesus' double, and fluffed a host of big chances after the break to allow battling Swansea to come back into the third-round tie with three second-half strikes.

Cameron Burgess notched the first brace of his career either side of Zan Vipotnik's leveller as the 2013 winners advanced to the last 16.

Having seen his new troops end up on the wrong end of a 3-0 drubbing by Arsenal at the Emirates in his first game in charge last weekend, Postecoglou watched on as Jesus, the club's £10million summer signing, marked his first start with two first-half goals to put his side in charge.

The Brazil international was one of eight debutants thrown into the cup tie by Postecoglou and he had four more summer recruits on the bench. One of them, the £26m French Olympic star Arnaud Kalimuendo, replaced Jesus at half-time.

open image in gallery Ange Postecoglou has had a losing start to life at Forest ( Getty Images )

Swansea, unbeaten in their last six outings, enjoyed long periods of pressure in the first half and looked the most likely side to open the scoring.

But a touch of luck in the 15th minute allowed Jesus to showcase his sharp-shooting skills as he took full advantage of ricochet off a Swansea defender and goalkeeper Andy Fisher's knee to hammer home from a narrow angle.

The home side continue to press forward and Eom Ji-sung fired inches wide from 25 yards.

The Swansea fans thought they should have had a penalty on the half-hour mark when Willy Boly shoved Malick Yalcouye in the box.

It was not given and their hopes of getting back on level terms were then dealt a killer blow just as the first half went into added time.

James McAtee, who arrived in the summer for £30m from Manchester City, was twice involved in a sweeping move which began deep in Forest territory.

It was a McAtee cross from the right which was met by Omari Hutchinson at the far post and he simply turned the ball back across goal for Jesus to strike again.

Kalimuendo had a third Forest goal ruled out for offside and McAtee was guilty of blasting over from six yards, while Callum Hudson-Odoi also had a shot brilliantly saved by Fisher.

But Swansea came storming back as Burgess headed home the first from a corner and then Vipotnik made it five goals in five games when he speared a Liam Cullen cross past John Victor before acting skipper Burgess, who joined from Ipswich in the summer, smashed home the dramatic winner.

Forest, four-time winners of the competition, gave away a needless throw-in and then conceded a corner with one of the six minutes of added time left.

The ball was cleared to Ethan Galbraith 20 yards out and his shot hit the crossbar before rebounding to Burgess on the edge of the area and he lashed an unstoppable left-footed volley into the back of the net to clinch a famous victory.

PA