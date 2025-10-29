Is Swansea vs Manchester City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup clash
Swansea host Manchester City looking to cause a shock in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
The hosts have made a mixed start to the Championship season and have entertained in this competition, scoring twice in stoppage time to knock out Nottingham Forest and set up this tie after surviving a penalty shootout against Plymouth to progress from the second round.
They will hope to trouble a Manchester City side bidding to bounce back from a disappointing performance at Aston Villa that saw them draw a blank.
Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate his team as he targets a last-eight place.
When is Swansea vs Manchester City?
Swansea vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Wednesday 29 October at the Swansea.com Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via Sky Sports + and the Sky Go app.
Team news
Ricardo Santos remains absent for Swansea with a knee injury, though Malick Yalcouye is back available after suspension.
Abdukodir Khusanov is in line to feature for Manchester City after overcoming a recent injury, while Rodri is also moving closer to a return - though is not yet ready to participate. Erling Haaland suffered a knock against Aston Villa that is not serious, and may be unlikely to feature as Pep Guardiola rests some of his squad.
Predicted line-ups
Swansea XI: Fisher; Key, Casey, Burgess, Samuels-Smith; Franco, Galbraith; Manuel Hedilazio, Yalcouye, Eom; Idah.
Manchester City XI: Trafford; Lewis, Stones, Ake, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Bobb, Kovacic, Mukasa, Doku; Marmoush.
