Man City agree £12.5m fee for Norwegian wonderkid dubbed ‘next Odegaard’

The 18-year-old Sverre Nypan is set to leave Rosenborg for the Etihad Stadium this summer

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Thursday 12 June 2025 10:40 EDT
Thomas Frank will manage a top club - Guardiola

Manchester City have agreed a £12.5m fee to sign the Norwegian teenager Sverre Nypan.

The Rosenborg midfielder, who has been compared to Martin Odegaard, is expected to join and become City’s fifth signing of a busy summer.

City’s plan is to send the 18-year-old, who has been offered a five-year contract, out on loan to get first-team experience.

Nypan, a Norway Under-21 international, became Rosenborg’s youngest ever player when he debuted at the age of 15 and scored his first goal for them at 16.

He was named the Young Player of the Year in the Norwegian league for both 2023 and 2024.

Sverre Nypan is a Norway U21 international
Sverre Nypan is a Norway U21 international (Shutterstock)

City have already spent more than £100m this summer by bringing midfielders Tijjani Reijnders, for £46m, and Rayan Cherki, for £31m, and left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, for £31m, plus goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, for a nominal fee.

