Regis Le Bris praises Sunderland’s ‘togetherness’ after beating West Ham

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris hailed his side’s “togetherness” as they marked their return to the Premier League with a 3-0 win over West Ham.

Following an eight-year absence from the top flight, second-half goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and substitute Wilson Isidor wrapped up three points.

The Wearsiders cemented their spot in the Premier League with a Championship play-off win against Sheffield United in May and have since made 11 signings in preparation for the competition’s demands.

Seven new arrivals were handed their Sunderland debuts in the starting line-up, but it was play-off heroes Mayenda, Ballard and Isidor who proved to be the difference.

Asked about the importance of those goalscorers, Le Bris said: “It’s really important for two reasons at least, the first one they showed they can step up today. We’ll see later, but today it was the case.

“At the same time they are really important because they keep the identity of the club and the way we worked last season.

“We’ve built this strength about togetherness, about the way we can work as a team and I think we showed it today. These players are important for that.”

West Ham had controlled the game in the first half before the hosts grew into the match.

Mayenda, goalscorer in the semi-final and the final of last season’s play-offs, sent Sunderland ahead in the 61st minute with a header.

Ballard extended their lead 12 minutes later, nodding home into the same spot as his last-gasp winner against Coventry in the play-off semi-finals.

Another play-off goalscorer Isidor completed the afternoon with a cool finish into the bottom corner and Le Bris urged his newly-promoted side to soak up the moment.

He said: “Just enjoy now, first of all. Second point, Granit (Xhaka) spoke 30 seconds about this togetherness, this way of suffering together because it will be key for the season, stay humble and reset.”

West Ham boss Graham Potter believes his side struggled to find their rhythm after half-time.

The Hammers found themselves in promising positions around the box throughout the first half, with captain Jarrod Bowen particularly impressing in their attack.

Although they continued to retain possession after the break, they struggled to trouble the Sunderland goal until the final stages when Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Callum Wilson went close.

Reflecting on the game, Potter said: “We didn’t get into the rhythm at all.

“We started a little bit passive when we had the ball, I think we could’ve been brave, more assertive and played better. We didn’t play at a level I think we can play at.

“It wasn’t a result – with the greatest respect – of Sunderland pushing us back and playing well. It was an action, a cross from 30 or 40 metres we should be happy to defend.

“Before you know it, you’re 1-0 down here at the Stadium of Light and they’ve been waiting eight years, of course it’s going to be difficult.

“The second goal isn’t a particularly good one from our perspective either.

“If you don’t do the basics in football, you’re in trouble. We’ve paid that price today.”