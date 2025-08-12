Premier League club in row with council over proposed housing near stadium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League newcomers Sunderland have opposed plans to build houses near their Stadium of Light ground, saying development could have “catastrophic consequences”.

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said the club will make formal objections to the city council’s plans to allow for homes to be built in what had been a buffer zone around the stadium.

Sunderland City Council has proposed that 600 homes, including maisonettes, townhouses and family homes, should be built south of the stadium, as part of a wider redevelopment of the city centre.

Sunderland City Council chief executive Patrick Melia has insisted that the stadium was a “key asset for the city” and the redevelopment plans would enhance fans’ experience.

open image in gallery Sunderland’s Stadium of Light ground ( (Owen Humphreys/PA) )

Former chairman Sir Bob Murray, who oversaw the move from Roker Park to the 49,000-seat ground in 1997, called the change a “disgrace”.

He said the local authority had previously agreed protections which would prevent development near the stadium, thus allowing the club to increase capacity if needed, but that the city council had “torn them up”.

Sir Bob said having houses up close to the Stadium of Light risked hemming it in, which was the cause of the move from Roker Park.

Mr Louis-Dreyfus has now spoken out against the plans as well.

He said: “As the custodian of Sunderland AFC, it is my duty to safeguard the future of our club.

“This includes the Stadium of Light – the beating heart of our city.

open image in gallery Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus says the club will object to the plans

“Unfortunately, Sunderland City Council has recently taken steps relating to the Sheepfolds development that could have catastrophic operational consequences on our club and, by extension, our community.

“We are under no illusion that the city needs a more appropriate housing provision and support those endeavours fully.

“However, later this week we will be submitting a formal objection against the proposals relating to the Sheepfolds and I encourage all city stakeholders to come together and join us in protecting the future of our football club and the City of Sunderland.

“Together, we have limitless potential, but it will only be realised through delivering on a shared purpose and vision.”

There were fears that having homes close to the stadium could impact its ability to host major concerts as well as block any future expansion plans.

open image in gallery Sir Bob Murray criticised the council over the proposals ( Dominic Lipinski/PA )

The Stadium of Light has hosted England games and was built on the site of the former Monkwearmouth Colliery.

In response to the objections, council chief Mr Melia said: “We are very much invested in the future of the Stadium of Light and recognise it as a key asset for the city.

“It is our view that the proposals set out for the Sheepfolds neighbourhoods will improve operations and fan experience in terms of match days and other events and we remain committed to working with SAFC in relation to their plans for the expansion of the Stadium of Light – we have held many discussions with Mr Louis-Dreyfus and his team to this effect.

“This consultation process provides a real opportunity for the public and stakeholders to share their thoughts with us as the local planning authority and we will consider all views and comments prior to determination of the application.”