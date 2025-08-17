Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Sunderland sign Paris St Germain defender Nordi Mukiele on four-year deal

The 27-year-old joins in a deal which is understood to be worth 11million euros (£9.5m), with 3million euros (£2.59m) in add-ons.

Rebecca Johnson
Sunday 17 August 2025 07:45 EDT
Former RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele has joined Sunderland from Paris St Germain (John Walton/PA)
Former RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele has joined Sunderland from Paris St Germain (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Sunderland have announced the signing of Nordi Mukiele on a four-year contract.

The 27-year-old defender joins the Black Cats from Paris St Germain – where he won successive Ligue 1 titles in 2023 and 2024 – in a deal which is understood to be worth 11million euros (£9.5m), with 3million euros (£2.59m) in add-ons.

Mukiele represented Stade Lavallois, Montpellier and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig before joining PSG, while spending last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s a new challenge and I’m happy to be here. I saw the atmosphere of the stadium, and this is something I really like.

“The fans are very important in football, and especially in Sunderland. I came here to fight for them. I see some good players and see their quality, so I believe that we can do something good together – and when I say together, I mean the players, the fans and the city. We will need everyone this season.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in